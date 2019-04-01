An arsonist wearing a cat mask is being sought by police after he lit a fire at New Brighton Mall in Christchurch on Sunday.

Police were called about 11.40pm following a report of a suspicious fire at a store.

Initial reports suggest a door was also smashed and numerous items were destroyed in the blaze.

A young male who was seen in the area at the time has been described as blond and of a slim build.

Advertisement

He was wearing camouflage pants, a long-sleeve black and grey jumper, black and white shoes, and a cat mask.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may be able to identify the man pictured or who has any information that could help.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 and quote file 190328/3291 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.