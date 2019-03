Multiple rescue teams are trying to save a person struggling in the water about 500m from Greymouth's shoreline.

Emergency services were called at 7.45pm after a police officer spotted the person in danger off Packers Quay in Blaketown, Greymouth.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald police were being assisted by Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

"It appears the person is still in the water," the spokeswoman said.

