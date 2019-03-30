A serious road crash in Northland has claimed the lives of two people while two others are fighting for their lives in Hospital.

The two-car crash happened about 9pm on Saturday on SH1, about 200m north of Oruawharo Rd at Topuni.

Two people died at the scene while another person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

A child was transported to Starship Hospital, also in a serious condition.Four others suffered various injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Diversions were put in place through Mangawhai and SH at Topuni was closed for at least six hours.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and police will investigate the cause of the crash.

Last night's fatalities have pushed Northland's road death toll to 11.