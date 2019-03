Two people have died after a crash in Hawera last night.

The crash happened at 8.25pm at the intersection of Glover and Ketemarae Rds.

A police spokesperson said last night "initial indications" were that two people had suffered critical injuries.

Rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Police have this morning confirmed two people have died following the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.