A Christchurch schoolboy has been arrested for objectionable material after the mosque terror attacks.

The teenager cannot be named because of legal reasons.

His school is also protected from being made public.

The boy appeared in the Youth Court in Christchurch yesterday. He faces one charge of knowingly making or copying objectionable material.

He was refused bail and was remanded in custody.

He is due back in court next month.

The Herald understands police were alerted after concerns about the boy's behaviour.

His school principal declined to comment, referring inquiries to police.

Police also refused to comment.

It is unknown exactly the nature of the material the boy is alleged to have made or shared.

There have been other unrelated cases appear before the courts since the Christchurch terror attacks.

Mosque shooting survivor Farid Ahmed addresses the national remembrance service in Hagley Park, Christchurch, yesterday for the victims of the March 15 mosques terrorist attack. Photo / Supplied by NZ Government

Christchurch businessman Philip Neville Arps, 44, appeared in court appeared in court last week on charges of distributing footage of one of the mosque shootings.

Arps, who runs an insulation business, faces two charges of distributing the livestream "of the multiple murder victims at the Deans Ave Mosque".

The alleged offending occurred on March 16, the day after the shootings at two Christchurch mosques, in which 50 people died and dozens were injured.

The Chief Censor's office has classified the shooter's live stream and so-called manifesto as objectionable, and under the Films, Video and Publications Classifications Act. The charges have a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Arps was declined bail and remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 15.

An 18-year-old Christchurch student, who has interim name suppression, has also been charged with distributing a livestream and of showing a photograph of the Deans Ave mosque where 42 Muslims were shot dead with the message "target acquired" and further online messaging allegedly inciting extreme violence.