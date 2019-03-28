Mt Eden residents are devastated after a well-known clown statue was stolen from outside a cafe on Mt Eden Road on Thursday night.

Bozo the clown has been part of Circus Circus Cafe's identity for more than two decades, sitting just outside the front door.

But last night, between 8pm and 11pm, it was stolen, leaving cafe owner Jonathan Rickard shocked.

Rickard said he could not believe someone would steal Bozo and that locals are also desperate for his return.

"We've owned the cafe for 25 years and the clown has been part of the company's identity for decades," he said.

"He's just part of the community. He stands right at the front door of Circus Circus. We're in complete shock someone would steal something like this.

"Locals can't believe it. Our customers have been out looking for him. It's blowing up on social media. Everyone wants him back."

Bozo the clown wears a white and black coat with a red top hat, black trousers and shoes and plays a gold saxophone.

Bozo was stolen from outside Circus Circus Cafe on Mt Eden Road on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

Rickard says Bozo is about 1.6m tall and is relatively heavy to move.

Now they're offering a reward to have the community's much-loved clown back home where it belongs.

"We're offering $500 for its return. It's part of our identity and want him back home."

Police are investigating.

If you have any information you can call the cafe on (09) 623 3833.