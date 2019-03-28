A man who suffered critical injuries following an incident at a Pukepine Sawmill in Te Puke has died.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokeswoman said WorkSafe was notified of an incident at the sawmill on Jellicoe St in Te Puke yesterday afternoon.

"We have now been informed the victim has passed away," the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday that police were on the scene on Jellicoe St just after 3pm following reports of a "workplace accident".

WorkSafe is now investigating and was unable to make any further comment.