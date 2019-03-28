A serious crash on Napier's Riverbend Road has left more than forty households with out power and caused road closures.

Napier City Council posted on it's Facebook Page this morning, saying a car had hit a power pole with a transformer on it.

"Riverbend Road is closed south of Bledisloe.

"If you are travelling south, please use an alternative route."

Forty-one houses on Riverbend Road and Willowbank Ave are currently without power.

Napier City Council described the crash as "serious", but not fatal.

A police spokespersons said police was notified at 7am.

She said a car had hit a pole on the intersection of Willowbank Ave and Riverbend Road.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said no one was injured.

It was the second crash on the road in 24 hours, police confirmed they were called to a crash on the road at 6pm on Thursday night, following reports of a car having hit a fence.

She said no one was at the scene when police arrived.