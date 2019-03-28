A survivor of the Christchurch terrorist attacks will play a central role in the National Remembrance Service in Christchurch today.

The service at Hagley Park at 10am is one of many taking place around the country, including at Auckland's Eden Park.

Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna Ahmed was killed in Al Noor Mosque, will give an address at the Hagley Park event, an order of service shows.

Husna had taken children in the mosque to safety when the gunman opened fire, but was killed when she returned to find her husband, who is in a wheelchair.

Also scheduled to speak are Muslim leaders Shaggaf Khan and Mustafa Farouk, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

British singer Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, is among the well-known artists to play at the service. Local performers Marlon Williams, Hollie Smith, Teeks and Maisey Rika will also take part.

Ardern said the focus should be on the Muslim community and the service would reflect that.

"Yes, this is an event that has affected New Zealand deeply but it was our Muslim New Zealanders who were targeted in this act of hatred," she said.

"Rightly so, that will be reflected in our remembrance service."

The names of the 50 victims will be read by members of the Muslim community.

Ardern said in her brief speech she would try to capture the impact the attack had on the nation, "and where we go from here, not just as a nation but as a global community".

"I include in that the challenge of ridding the world of violent extremism in all its forms and the language of hate and racism."

Ardern said a "significant delegation" from Australia would attend the service, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Opposition leader Bill Shorten.



She had been in contact with Morrison frequently since the terrorist attack on March 15 which left 50 dead and 48 injured.

"New Zealand is incredibly grateful for the support of Australia, including the provision of 85 police staff and victim identification staff to help in what is our country's largest ever police investigation."

Ardern will hold talks with Morrison and Shorten after the service.

Ardern said Pacific leaders would also be at the service, including the President of Fiji Jioji Konrote, the Samoan Head of State Va'aletoa Sualauvi II, President of French Polynesia Edouard Fritch, Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna and Ulu of Tokolau Afega Gaualofa.

She said 59 countries were sending diplomatic representatives to the service. The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and the UNHCR were also sending representatives.

"We are very grateful for the international community's support and messages of solidarity which highlights the significance of this tragedy for so many people and countries," Ardern said.

The service is jointly led by the Government, the City of Christchurch, Ngāi Tahu and the Muslim community.



Christchurch City Council said people travelling to the event should allow for travel delays.

Harper Ave, Deans Ave and Riccarton Ave will be closed to traffic, and Park Terrace will be closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Ardern said the details of a Royal Commission of Inquiry into events leading up to the attack, announced earlier this week, were being finalised.

Order of service

• Far North

- 9.15am - Remembrance service at Kerikeri's Turner Centre.

• Eden Park

- 2.30pm - Remembrance for Christchurch service, in conjunction with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand. Muslims to perform Jummah (Friday) prayers at 1.35pm. Dave Dobbyn, Lizzie Marvelly and children from Islamic schools will sing the national anthem, and Kowhai Intermediate students will perform a waiata and haka.

• Hamilton

- The Hagley Park service will be livestreamed at Claudelands Arena. • Mayor Andrew King and other dignitaries will make brief speeches before 10am.

• Rotorua

- Livestream of the service at Te Aka Mauri Children's Health Hub and Library.

• Tauranga

- Livestream of the service at Trustpower Baypark Arena.

• Whanganui

- 10am - Livestream of the service at the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum. There will be a short address from councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay, members of the local Muslim community and iwi leaders.

• Palmerston North

- Livestream of the service in the Square.

• Wellington

- 9.30am - Livestream of the Hagley Park service at Waitangi Park. The Wellington Orchestra with the Pacifica Choir will perform. There will be a prayer and Mayor Justin Lester will speak.

• Blenheim

- Livestream of the service at the McLauchlan Family Auditorium in the ASB Theatre.

• Dunedin

- 10am - Livestream of the service at the Dunedin Town Hall. Speeches from Minister of Health Dr David Clark, Otago Muslim Association chairman Mohammed Rizwan, Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull, Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead and Dunedin South MP Clare Curran.