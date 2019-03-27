On today's Viewpoint NZ we talk with a terrorism expert and former SAS soldier answering your questions.

What can we do to keep ourselves and our communities safe in the wake of the attacks in Christchurch?

Also on today's show:

• Hijab Day in Dunedin

• the Muslim family who are overwhelmed by the support they received

• plans for more train lines in Northland

• what on earth is 'cunning running'?

• the Writer's Festival coming to Dunedin

• Whanganui raises a glass to art glass

• an old union building in Port Chalmers in controversy

• Kaitaia's new park

• the poignant story of the Netherworld Dancing Toys singer

• and the teams of amateurs helping keep Mt Ruapeha free of pine trees.