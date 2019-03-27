A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash near Kawakawa.

The smash occurred on State Highway 1 about 400m north of the Three Bridges at 12.20am today.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said a young man driving a station wagon had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters using the jaws of life.

He was taken first to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa with serious head injuries then flown to Whangārei by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

He was the sole occupant of the station wagon.

The two occupants of a Hilux ute travelling in the opposite direction were uninjured.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A little over an hour later, at 1.30am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 11 near Paihia.

In that case a car heading downhill towards Te Haumi lost control just before the bridge, hit a bank and spun out.

The driver and sole occupant was unhurt.