Several events set up to watch the National Remembrance Service for the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack are being cancelled due to stretched police resources.

Events in Southland and Waikato have been cancelled following advice from police.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said she "regretfully" had to cancel an event at the St James Theatre "on the advice of police".

"We have been working with Police on this event, however, today we have been advised that nationally, rural areas are being asked to consider cancelling any public events relating to the National Remembrance Service."

The reason for the request was that police resources throughout the country have been and continue to be stretched, Hicks said.

The cancellation comes after Waikato District Council announced yesterday that it also had to cancel an event at Turangawaewae Marae to watch the service.

"It is with regret that we have called off the event we were planning to hold on Friday," Mayor Allan Sanson said.

"We have taken advice from police and the bottom line is that the security efforts required from many parties to hold an event like this at this time are too high."

The live broadcast of the National Remembrance Service being held in Hagley Park in Christchurch will start at 10am. It will screen live on nzherald.co.nz

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves as she leaves Friday prayers at Hagley Park on March 22. Photo / Vincent Thian

Sanson encouraged people to gather in their homes and workplaces to watch it.

The service is jointly led by the Government, the City of Christchurch, Ngāi Tahu and the Muslim community.

Despite rural events being cancelled, large viewings will take place in Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton.

A livestream of the National Remembrance Service will be held at Waitangi Park, on Wellington's waterfront from 9.30am.

The service will be opened by the Wellington Orchestra with the Pacifica Choir. There will be a prayer and Mayor Justin Lester will speak before the broadcast starts.

Eden Park will host Auckland's Remembrance for Christchurch service on Friday afternoon. In conjunction with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, Together - Auckland's Remembrance for Christchurch will kick off at 2.15pm.

The National Remembrance Service is being held in Hagley Park in Christchurch and will start at 10am. Photo / Vincent Thian

In Hamilton, the event will be livestreamed at Claudelands Arena. Mayor Andrew King and other dignitaries will make brief speeches before the livestream commences at 10am.

Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District Council welcome people to join them at Trustpower Baypark Arena to watch the memorial service.

Palmerston North City Council is livestreaming the service in the events quadrant of the Square.

It will also be livestreamed at the McLauchlan Family Auditorium in the ASB Theatre, in Blenheim. Doors will open at 9am and attendees are asked to be seated by 9.45am.

Whanganui District Council will livestream at the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum. There will be a short address from councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay, members of the local Muslim community and iwi leaders. The livestream will take place from 10am to 11am.

Seven venues across the Far North will join Friday's National Remembrance Service, including; Te Ahu Centre in Kaitaia, Turner Centre in Kerikeri, Council Chambers in Kaikohe, St John's Hall in Kawakawa, Christ Church Parish Hall in Russell, South Hokianga War Memorial Hall in Opononi, and Broadwood Area School.

Dunedin will show live coverage on big screens at the Dunedin Town Hall between 10am and 11am. The main entrance of the Dunedin Town Hall will open to the public at 8.30am.

The Dunedin event will include speeches from Minister of Health Dr David Clark, Otago Muslim Association Chairman Mohammed Rizwan, Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull, Otago Regional Council Chairman Stephen Woodhead and Dunedin South MP Clare Curran.