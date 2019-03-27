Gun shots were fired as a wanted offender who remains at large fled Whanganui police.

Sergeant Mike Craig said police approached a vehicle at about 11.40pm on Wednesday after receiving information the offender was in the city centre.

"As a result, the offender jumped from it and jumped into another vehicle which was then subject to a police pursuit out on State Highway 4," Craig said.

"A couple of shots were fired and the vehicle was followed up the Whanganui River Road where it was lost."

Craig said it was not clear whether the shots fired were aimed at police, but no one was injured and the car was not damaged.

"A dog track commenced and subsequently the person was not located," he said.

Clothing matching the offender's was located in the vicinity of Pitangi Track, the Armed Offenders Squad was called and police conducted a search of the area.

Police will continue searching areas of significance on Thursday and are following strong lines of enquiry.

"We urge anybody who has seen anything suspicious or who might have information that may assist us to give us a ring or contact Crimestoppers," Craig said.

Police have not yet said what the man is wanted for.