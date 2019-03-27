Councils could soon face lawsuits if the Government doesn't take action to help them prepare for climate change, a leading lawyer says.

Lobby group Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) commissioned Jack Hodder to look at the legal risks that councils faced by either recognising or ignoring the threat of climate change in their decision-making.

He found a growing number of cases brought by frustrated communities and individuals around the world, and concluded it was only a matter of time before similar actions were taken here.

One such case, by Hamilton woman Sarah Thomson, had already been brought against the previous National-led government, although it was later dismissed by a High Court judge.

A key risk raised by Hodder's report was the absence of national climate change adaptation guidance in New Zealand, effectively leaving it to the courts to decide how to remedy climate change-related harms.

LGNZ president Dave Cull noted that Hodder's report shone a vital spotlight on the tough position councils are in.

On one hand, there was no legislative framework to support decisions that reflect climate change risks.

On the other, ratepayers – through councils – potentially faced significant costs through legal action by not adequately factoring climate risks into their decision-making, that subsequently result in physical or economic harm.

"Without a national climate change adaptation framework, councils are in a grey area when working out how to protect their communities," Cull said.

"LGNZ engaged Mr Hodder to give councils a better understanding of their climate change litigation risks when operating in this grey area, and what could happen if the courts start setting legal precedents rather than the government."

"Without the appropriate national standards and legislation, the Government is at risk of allowing a situation where the courts will develop legal rules, which would likely result in ever-changing requirements and tensions that would hinder proper planning and implementation of adaption measures."

Hodder's opinion highlights that unless central government steps in, increased climate change litigation will consume councils' - and ultimately ratepayers' – resources and time, which would be better spent on ensuring the wellbeing and prosperity of their communities.

"To the Government's credit it has started to focus on the problem, thanks to the efforts of Climate Change Minister James Shaw, but we need more action in the adaptation policy space, and urgently," Cull said.

"A stark truth that we have to accept is that New Zealand is a climate-taker, not a climate-maker.

"While we have a clear duty to do our part to reduce our carbon emissions, New Zealand accounts for less than 0.2 per cent of global emissions, which means whatever our efforts in the mitigation space we will not move the dial in any meaningful way."

"What we are certain of is that we will bear the effects of a warming global climate in New Zealand, which we're seeing already."

One new Auckland Council report notable revealed how more than 43,000 Aucklanders were directly threatened by rising seas, prompting warnings that home insurers may be forced in future to hike prices - or withdraw coverage altogether.

"Unfortunately adaptation policy has not received the same attention as mitigation measures," Cull said.

"Mr Hodder's report makes it clear that these two areas need to receive equal attention from central government at a minimum."

Earlier this year, Local Government New Zealand revealed $14 billion of ratepayer-owned infrastructure was at risk of climate change and called for national adaptation fund, a new risk agency and a state-led review to give councils more clarity.

Shaw has said he was "acutely aware" of the impacts sea level rise could have on coastal communities.

The Government was already developing a new "risk assessment system" to help communities prepare and give guidance on how financial costs should be shared.

Under present projections, the sea level around New Zealand is expected to rise between 30cm and 100cm this century.

Temperatures could also increase by several degrees by 2100.

Climate change would bring more floods; worsen freshwater problems and put more pressure on rivers and lakes; acidify our oceans; put even more species at risk and bring problems from the rest of the world.

Climate change was also expected to result in more large storms compounding the effects of sea-level rise.