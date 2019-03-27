Five lucky Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores.

Sunnyside Foodmarket -Whangarei

Lincoln Road Dairy -Auckland

Glen Innes Dairy and Lotto Outlet -Auckland

Brookfield Foodmart and Lotto -Tauranga

New World Motueka -Motueka

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.