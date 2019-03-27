

In this week's podcast - more reflection on one of the darkest periods in New Zealand history. There is no getting away from it.

As the days pass since March 15, the expected machinations are developing. The blame-game is inevitably underway. But that is not what concerns this podcast so much as calls for an assault on democracy and freedom. More layers of legislation to patch up previous inadequacies.

No collusion! The Mueller Report finally shows up the MSM for what it is. For two years the public has been misled. But the scramble to try and protect unworthy reputations is in full flight.

Don't miss the conversation with Dr Stephen Chavura, political theorist and intellectual historian, as he outlines what we need to do to protect the freedoms that were fought for in two World Wars and more.

More feedback with Carolyn aka Mrs Producer and a couple of other matters, including real feminism.

