A person has died after being hit by a train near Woodward Rd, Mt Albert.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1.45pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the death and advised people to avoid the area until further notice.

A person has died after being hit by a train at Mt Albert. Photo / Doug Sherring
Police and fire crews speak with witnesses at the scene. Photo / Doug Sherring
Paramedics at the scene in Mt Albert. Photo / Doug Sherring
"All I can say is police are at the scene and we will update when we can," she said.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said part of the Western railway line was closed.

Trains would be running between Britomart and Morningside and between New Lynn and Swanson every 20 minutes. Rail buses would cover the distance between Morningside and New Lynn.

Auckland Transport said the partial closure would likely continue into the afternoon peak and asked the public to use scheduled bus services where possible.

