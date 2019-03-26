Residents in a quiet suburban Christchurch street say they awoke to what sounded like gun shots, with armed police investigating a damaged vehicle this morning.

Residents in Poulton Ave, Richmond, said armed police had been in the street for four hours. They have been to told to remain in their homes.

A forensics team has arrived and is examining the silver Mitsubishi Pajero. Photo / Amber Allott

Poulton Ave resident Jeffrey Chisholm said he heard what sounded like two shots being fired at about 3.30am, and another about 4.45am.

"They were quite loud, I am not sure where they were though as I was in bed."

Chisholm said he could also hear a helicopter flying overhead.

He went outside to see what was happening and saw about four members of the armed offenders squad who told him to stay inside.

Police phoned him at about 4.30am telling him to stay inside, before he heard what sounded like another shot at about 4.45am.

"I have no idea what was going on. We have not had anything happening in the area, it is out of the blue. It was quite dramatic."

This morning he could see police guarding a vehicle on the street near his home.

The police investigation is focusing on this white vehicle, covered by a blue tarpaulin.

The investigation is centred around a silver Mitsubishi Pajero SUV vehicle which earlier this morning was covered by a blue tarpaulin.

The rear window of the vehicle is smashed and the rear door is ajar.

The tarpaulin has now been removed.

Armed police have cordoned off a street.

The Canterbury Transport Operations Centre said North Parade had re-opened is currently between North Avon Rd and New Brighton Rd.

Poulton Ave remains closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use an alternative route.