Victoria University's refusal to rule out a legal challenge over its name-change proposal has landed the issue on Wellington City Council's table.

A notice of motion moved by councillor Andy Foster is being considered at a full council meeting today.

Foster wants the council to take a formal position against Victoria's bid to be called the University of Wellington.

This is after mayor Justin Lester gave his support for the change at a regional mayoral forum, without consulting his elected colleagues first.

"The council is aware that in part the name-change proposal is based on the university saying that it wishes to get closer to the city and region and the strong implication or explicit statement that the council supports the name change.

"This is not true", the notice of motion reads.

The document has been signed by nine councillors but five others and the mayor have not signed.

Those against the motion say it's not the role of council to have an official position on the name change and doing so would be unnecessarily poking their nose in other people's business.

Those for it say the name change is widely unpopular and will not make any material difference in bringing the university's closer to the city.

Foster hoped Victoria might draw a line in the sand and drop its name-change ambitions at a meeting on Monday, three months after Education Minister Chris Hipkins declined the proposal.

Instead, the university's council deferred any decision on the name change in light of the mosque massacres in Christchurch.

"The Victoria University of Wellington Council recognises that the Government has urgent priorities in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks", Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith said.

The university would engage with the Education Minister and key stakeholders in the interim, he said.