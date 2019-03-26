A search is underway for a 21-year-old Wairarapa man who has been missing since Saturday.

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Andrew Rance.

Andrew Rance and his car, pictured, have been missing since Saturday. Photo / NZ Police

He was last seen at midnight on Saturday leaving a function in Gladstone Rd, Gladstone, Wairarapa in his black BMW saloon, registration KWZ186.

He has not turned up to work and his family and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Members of the public who have information about the whereabouts of Rance or his vehicle are asked to call their local police station and quote the reference number 190325/5103.