An Auckland police officer has been charged with accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

The officer, 30, appeared in Auckland District Court today and has interim name suppression.

The officer is accused of accessing the police's National Intelligence Application (NIA) for a dishonest purpose. The NIA stores personal information and criminal histories.

The alleged offending occurred in Otahuhu between February last year and yesterday.

The officer is due to reappear in court on April 16.

"The charge was made as the result of a police self-initiated investigation process," Auckland City district commander Karyn Malthus said.

"The officer has been stood down from duty and an employment investigation will follow in due course."