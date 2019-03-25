A callous and remorseless man has failed in his bid to appeal his prison sentence after killing his partner.

Kevin Leslie Everett was jailed for seven years and six months after he hit Leeanne Hart across the head in February 2017 at an Auckland house in the suburb of Redvale, causing her death from a brain bleed.

"If she dies, she dies," he later said to his landlord trying to help Hart.

Justice Pheroze Jagose had also imposed a minimum period of imprisonment (MPI) of three years and nine months after a jury found Everett guilty of manslaughter.

Advertisement

Today, a challenge to the Court of Appeal over his sentence was turned away.

"The particular callousness displayed by Mr Everett, his denial of responsibility and his lack of remorse make early release inappropriate and insufficient in terms of accountability, denunciation and deterrence. We are not persuaded that the judge erred in the MPI he therefore imposed," Justices Stephen Kós, Graham Lang and Simon Moore ruled.

Justice Kós started the judgment by writing: "Yet another tragic domestic violence case in which physical abuse meted out by the male ends in death of the female partner."

At Everett's sentencing, Justice Jagose said the pair were alcoholics and Hart was often incapacitated by this - she even depended on Everett to bring her food.

But in the days and weeks leading up to her death, Everett told his landlord she was "worthless", Justice Jagose said.

He had uttered that he hoped "she'd drop dead" and that she was "a waste of space".

In the police interview Everett also said the relationship was "extremely frustrating" and described it as being like "living with a dog that continues to bark".

Tragically, Hart's eldest daughter, Amber Roper, was 39 weeks pregnant at the time of her mother's death.

In a victim impact statement, Roper described watching over her mother in the critical care unit as she struggled to breathe.

"The woman she had been - fastidious, hard-working and proud - was already gone."

Just days before she had spoken to her mother about her relationship with Everett.

It was a conversation she would replay over and over again in her mind, wondering if she could have changed things.

In another victim impact statement the court heard Hart's younger daughter Hannah Hart described her mother as a "happy, good-humoured" little lady with a big heart.

She said she could not imagine how frightened her mum would have been.