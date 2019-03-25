Female inmates underwent unlawful internal examinations by doctors inside prison, the Department of Corrections has admitted.

Fifteen women have received apologies and $25,000 compensation each after becoming "subject to internal searches when suspected of concealing contraband while they were in prison".

The practice had become embedded at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility, south of Auckland, between 2006 and 2016. The inmates who were searched allowed the examination to take place although it emerged later they were unaware of their rights and were not fully informed.

Internal examination of female prisoners can only take place under strict conditions, including having the inmate transferred to a hospital where the search would be carried out.

Advertisement

The Herald understands the searches were carried out at the prison by two doctors who had been posted to the prison.

READ MORE

• Big Read: Monster unleashed by Corrections to rape in prison

• Andrew Little ducks for cover as National forecasts tragedy from justice reform

• The politics of crime - how the hunt for votes filled our prisons

• Big Read: Justice path and bulging prisons - will NZ listen to scientist or sceptic?

A Corrections investigation has sought to discover the extent of the practice and number of women affected.

National commissioner Rachel Leota: "We are actively working to contact a further 14 women.

"These women have previously spent time in prison and are now in the community, and we are working to obtain their current contact information.

"In addition, we are aware that another woman has passed away since she was in prison, and contact will be made with her family."

More to come.