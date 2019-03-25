A 75-year-old man accused of murdering a 70-year-old woman at a Kāpiti retirement village will remain unnamed for now.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was excused from appearing in the High Court at Wellington this morning, Justice David Collins said.

He is charged with murdering Edith Roderique between March 4 and 5.

Discussions in court today could not be published, but Justice Collins said the matter would be adjourned "for the court to obtain further reports as to how the case will be progressed later this year".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He adjourned the case to a tentative date in May.

Police were called to a unit at Coastal Villas retirement village earlier this month, where they found Roderique dead.

A spokeswoman for the village confirmed there had been a "serious incident" and that police were investigating.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Rest home village murder: accused in court

6 Mar, 2019 10:15am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Kāpiti retirement village death: Elderly man charged with murder

5 Mar, 2019 5:52pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

One person critical after 'water incident' at Devonport

26 Mar, 2019 7:01am
Quick Read
WORLD

The DNA test that could blow Maddie McCann case wide open

25 Mar, 2019 2:54pm
2 minutes to read