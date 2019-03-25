A 75-year-old man accused of murdering a 70-year-old woman at a Kāpiti retirement village will remain unnamed for now.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was excused from appearing in the High Court at Wellington this morning, Justice David Collins said.

He is charged with murdering Edith Roderique between March 4 and 5.

Discussions in court today could not be published, but Justice Collins said the matter would be adjourned "for the court to obtain further reports as to how the case will be progressed later this year".

He adjourned the case to a tentative date in May.

Police were called to a unit at Coastal Villas retirement village earlier this month, where they found Roderique dead.

A spokeswoman for the village confirmed there had been a "serious incident" and that police were investigating.