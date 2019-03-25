A person appears to have been hit by a bus in a possible workplace incident in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

Emergency services have been called to Montgomery Cres, Clouston Park for an accident between a bus and a person, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were alerted to the accident about 1pm and do not yet have any information on the status of the person.

The incident has been referred to Worksafe, she said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman could not comment on the status of the patient due to the fact the incident occurred on private property.