A man was critically injured in an assault near Whangārei, a St John spokeswoman said. She said ambulance attended an assault in Hikurangi about 2.12am yesterday and a person was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition. Police were not yet aware of the event when the Northern Advocate inquired yesterday.

Lotto prize pool grows

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over meaning there is a combined prize pool of $8.2 million up for grabs on Wednesday. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $200,000 on Wednesday night. Saturday's Lotto numbers were 10, 21, 23, 24, 27, and 36 with bonus ball 16 and Powerball number 03.

Māori Health Symposium

Northland District Health Board's inaugural Kaupapa Māori Health Symposium is being held on Friday. The focus of this symposium - themed explore, innovate, and transform - is to build the capacity of Northland DHB's Kaimahi Māori workforce; increase intellectual and cultural knowledge; celebrate achievements made locally and nationally in Māori Health and network with Northland DHB Māori colleagues. Key note speakers include Sir Pita Sharples, Māori surgeon Maxine Ronald and educators Dr Anne Milne and Dr Keri Milne-Ihimaera. Given this year is the first year of the symposium, with no measure of interest prior, registrations were initially restricted to DHB employees and the planned venue was Tohorā House at Whangārei Hospital. However registrations quickly exceeded expectations and with a growing waitlist, the event is now being held at Northland Events Centre.

Waka ama schools champs

There will some fast and furious paddling when Northland teams compete in the National Secondary Schools waka ama championships in Rotorua this week. The competition starts tomorrow (tues) with the last of the finals being raced on Friday. Northland schools hoping to collect medals include Dargaville High School, Okaihau College, Opononi Area School, Te Kapehu Whetu, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe, TKKM o Pukermiro, TKKM o te Tonga o Hokianga, TKKM o Whangaroa and Whangārei Girls' High School.