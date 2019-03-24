A tiny Bay of Plenty community has been left reeling after the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl last week.

Police were first called to the village of Little Waihī, near Maketū, at 10.40am on Thursday to reports of disorder.

The girl was later found on the tidal flats. The police confirmed on Friday they were treating her death as "suspicious".

Investigators were speaking to friends and family, the police said. As of yesterday afternoon, no charges had been laid and police were still calling on anyone with information to get in touch.

It was bleak and grey in Little Waihī yesterday when the Bay of Plenty Times visited the village. A small token of balloons and candles was placed on a bank overlooking the estuary.

A rahui had been placed over the area, according to Ngati Whakaue ki Tai on Facebook.

Police tape blocks entry to the Little Waihī scene where police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl. Photo / George Novak

A property under investigation in connection to the death was cordoned off as police officers continued their work inside.

A man outside the house who identified himself as a member of a family connected to the tragedy said he was struggling to comprehend the incident.

"I'm just traumatised by what has happened."

The man said the incident was hard on the family, who were already dealing with the death of their grandfather a few weeks ago.

"And then this, this is just sad. So sad."

The man watched from behind the cordon as detectives combed through the house.

The property is located at the end of Tio Place, a small point with tranquil water gently lapping either side.

A local woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the death had deeply shaken the tight community.

"The impact is hard. I personally feel like my peace of mind has gone. This is a lovely little village and now that has been taken away from us," she said. "The estuary will never be the same."

Another woman said the community was still in shock "but we will work through this".

A man who had just moved to the area said only: "This is just so sad".

In a written response to questions, a police media spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times they were unable to give any further information about the investigation.

"Police would like to remind the public that if they have any information that can assist in relation to the tragic death in Maketū, they are encouraged to contact the Tauranga police urgently."