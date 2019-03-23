A fight between two people in New Plymouth last night may have ended in gunshots being fired, police say, in an appeal for witnesses.

Reports of possible gunshots being fired on Cook St near Seaview Rd in the city came in shortly after midnight, police said in a statement.

One witness reported seeing an altercation between two people. One then drove off in an orange vehicle, while the second person left in a black vehicle, believed to have been a BMW.

The orange vehicle has been located, police said, and they are speaking to one person in relation to the incident. However, they are still looking for the person in the black BMW.

"We want to make sure they are okay – if they are injured they are encouraged to report to hospital," police said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the orange vehicle overnight, a Holden Commodore with the registration LYZ489.

"We're also seeking sightings of the black BMW, which has not yet been located by police. It's described as having one of the rear passenger windows smashed in, being covered with plastic."

Anyone who was in the area, or has information, is asked to contact police on 06 759 5500, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.