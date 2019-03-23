A large scrub fire broke out this evening on a hillside in the Hawke's Bay.

The fire service was called to the fire on State Highway 2 and Kaimata Rd in Bay View, north of Napier, about 6.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said when firefighters arrived the fire was burning out of control.

Three fire trucks and rural fire crews were called to help put out the scrub fire.

By 8pm the fire was under control, the spokesman said.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from Napier and members of a Napier Facebook page said it could be smelt from Taradale.