They might just be the most unlikeliest of fishing buddies — but Hone Harawira and Don Brash have agreed to drop a line together for charity.

The old political foes will join a charity auction winner on a fishing trip as part of a fundraiser for the Taitokerau Rugby League competition, set up by Harawira to support young people in the Far North.

Several people are involved in organising the April 7 auction, including former National Party president Michelle Boag and HeadQuarters Viaduct owner Leo Molloy, who confirmed a variety of fishing trips and dinners with celebrities, ranging from musician Mick Fleetwood to Sir Graham Henry to Brian Tamaki, were planned.

Harawira, a former MP who has previously described Brash, former leader of the National Party, as "a redneck and a racist" said his initial reaction to a request to go fishing with Brash was "hell no".

"I had a think about it and I realised it's not about me. It's about the kids. If me going fishing helps them, then I'll do it."

He'd heard superyachts were among the vessels being offered for use for the various fishing trips, but wasn't sure what kind of boat he would be joining Brash on.

"[It might be a] little tinnie", he said, laughing.

Don Brash, pictured arriving at Te Tii Waitangi Marae for Waitangi celebrations. File photo / Michael Craig

Brash told the Herald on Sunday he was "happy to help the charity".

He wasn't too worried about the pair's past verbal clashes.

"That's politics in New Zealand. I've had conversations with Hone that weren't antagonistic too, a while back though."

Harawira said Taitokerau Rugby League was set up to encourage young people to be, through the benefits that come from playing sport, "anything they want to be".

"If I see a kid playing sport then I see a healthy child. I don't know how that translates [beyond the field] but hopefully it can have a positive effect, and that can carry over into other parts of their lives."

Funds raised would support the competition and the players' communities to find out how their involvement in the competition was making their lives better.