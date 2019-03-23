A quad bike crash involving eight people in the Central Otago town of Ranfurly this evening has rescue helicopters rushing to the scene.

The crash was reported to police at 4.25pm today in a rural area east of Ranfurly - a town 110km north of Dunedin.

Police are at the scene and said in a statement eight people are believed to have been involved but there are no confirmed injuries at this stage.

Dunedin Land Search and Rescue has been deployed to the scene by helicopter to assist in extracting all people involved.

A rescue helicopter has also been dispatched.

MORE TO COME