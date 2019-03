A woman with serious injuries has been rescued more than six hours after reportedly falling down a cliff and injuring her leg on Motiti Island, off the Bay of Plenty coast.

Police were first alerted to a woman needing help about 2.35am this morning and St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also notified.

A police media spokesman said early reports indicated the woman had fallen down a cliff and suffered a leg injury.

He said she was successfully removed about 9am this morning, reportedly with a broken leg.

A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said the first call was received at 2.38am and a patient with serious injuries was transported by helicopter to Tauranga Hospital.

She said the helicopter left the scene at 9.20am.