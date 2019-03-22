EDITORIAL:

This main subject of discussion in the democratic world this week has been events in New Zealand. The terrible event of eight days ago would have captured global attention on its own through last weekend but New Zealand's response with each passing day has been as eagerly reported by overseas media.

It culminated with the vigils attended by many thousands of New Zealanders yesterday, near the scene of the massacre in Christchurch and in cities and towns around the country.

The sea of flowers left near mosques and the many families who visited mosques through the week, have made a profound statement to the Islamic world and the West, New Zealanders have truly lived up to the Prime Minister's ringing declaration on the day of the crime, "They (the killers) are not us".

Two mosques had been attacked and the police were later confident only one gunman was involved. The way they caught him was just one of the events this week that was an example to the world.

Though the suspect was in a speeding car and known to be armed, two officers used their car skilfully to ram his in a way that incapacitated it with no injury to anyone. Their bravery warrants the highest commendation and their skill no less.

It was a complete contrast to the swat teams and shoot outs that characterise this sort of event in the United States and other places. And so far, those heroes have not been named.

All the police will say is that they were two "country cops" doing their job and they probably do not want a fuss made of it. How Kiwi is that?

We can be just as proud of Jacinda Ardern. She expressed New Zealand's immediate response to this terrorism in a way that made people everywhere think. Those directly affected were migrants, possibly refugees here.

"They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us," she said. That was exactly what many New Zealanders were thinking — possibly for the first time — as they watched and heard the families of the victims.

The Islamic communities in New Zealand have gone quietly about their lives and jobs and religious observances without a great deal of public recognition until now. Some have been here a long time, have New Zealand accents and quite possibly their religion was unknown to casual acquaintances and workmates. Now it should not be. Kiwi Muslims have an identity in New Zealand forged, as identities often have been, in adversity here.

Proud as we can be of our response to the tragedy, it would be idle to claim Islamic culture was universally well received here. Auckland's Diocesan School for Girls was by no means alone in regarding the hijab head covering with disapproval.

We now know from two girls abused for wearing it in an Auckland street, that they wear it voluntarily and proudly. The Prime Minister readily wore one when she met the bereaved. That image went around the world.

As did her response to President Trump when he called and asked what support he could provide. "Sympathy and love for all Muslim communities," she said she replied.

The fact that she would make this public means she intended to prompt discussion in the US and other countries where Muslims have been unjustly blamed for terrorism in their name. It was one of the many adroit steps she has taken this week.

She also acted quickly and decisively against the deadly weapons that were used in the attack. By the end of the week military-style semi-automatic rifles and the magazines that can be used to turn ordinary semi-automatics in mass killing machines, were under their own death warrant. This Government is not listening to the ridiculous arguments of a gun lobby groups inspired by the US National Rifle Association.

Nor now is the National Party. Former Police Minister Judith Collins also gave the world a good headline yesterday: "NRA told to 'bugger off' in NZ". Many Americans will appreciate that bit of Kiwi plain speaking.

The world has seen an egregious act of terrorism against Muslims where they are most vulnerable — at prayer in their mosque. The fact that it happened in New Zealand is immaterial, it could have happened anywhere.

The fact that it happened in a relatively small and quiet Western country far from the debates of Europe and the United States tells law enforcement and intelligence agencies it can happen anywhere.

Let us hope New Zealand's embrace of its Muslim community in response, send the message that these communities deserve to be better understood and better protected everywhere.

And that next time terror is caused in their name, the events of this week will be remembered. Good people everywhere can salvage something worthwhile when they stand together in peace.