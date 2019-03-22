A two-year-old girl has been found dead in tidal flat in the small Bay of Plenty town of Little Waihi.

Police are investigating the death, which they have labelled suspicious.

The girl's body was found yesterday at Little Waihi, Maketu.

"Western Bay of Plenty Police attended reports of disorder in the area at around 10.40am on Thursday morning, and later discovered the body," police said in a statement.

"Police are continuing with a scene examination, and are speaking with family and potential witnesses.

"Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the community."

Anyone who may have information which can assist Police, including anyone who was in Little Waihi since Monday 18 March who has not already spoken with the Police, is urged to make contact with Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.