

A Hastings man jailed after a sex attack on a teenage girl directed friends to try to force her to withdraw her complaint.

The standover from the cellblock was revealed as Hendrix John Haerewa appeared for sentence in Napier District Court on Friday.

Having previously pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months jail for assaulting the 15-year-old with intent to rape, with a concurrent term of 6 months for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The offending dates back to September 2017, when Haewera entered a house through an unlocked back door at 6am, knowing the 15-year-old victim's father had since left.

She was sleeping next to her younger sibling, while sharing a room with two others also sleeping on bunk beds.

According to the summary of facts, Haerewa entered the bedroom, closing the door behind him.

She awoke to find Haerewa on top of her and was and was unable to move or speak due to the shock of the situation.

He began grinding the lower half of his body on hers, kissing and lightly biting her neck. He briefly moved off her, but continued kissing her neck before getting back on top of her and continuing the same actions.

She was still too shocked to move or speak.

Some time later he sat up onto his knees and pulled his pants down, then attempted to do the same to the victim.

The move shocked her into action and she grabbed her pants to prevent him from going further, asking Haerewa who he was.

He responded by asking her if she wanted to have sex.

She told Haerewa to leave and he got up and sat at the end of the bed, before she got up and turned the light on.

Haerewa, who was wearing a hooded jersey, immediately pulled it down over his face, stood up and ran from the room - his pants still down.

He fled through the back door before jumping over a fence.

The girl ran to her grandmother's room, explained what happened and police were called.

DNA swabs were taken from her neck and matched Haerewa's profile - who was later arrested.

While in custody he shared a cell with another inmate, where they hatched a plan to work together, in the hope of getting the inmate to Haerewa's home by pretending he was a family relation.

The idea was for the inmate to put pressure on the victim's family so the charges would be withdrawn - but the plan was unsuccessful.

Haerewa also urged his partner via phone conversation to go to the victim's house and put her father on the line.

When this happened he put a high ranking member of the Mongrel Mob on the line who told the victim's father to complete an affidavit, withdrawing the statement he had given to police.

Defence counsel Matthew Dixon told Judge Mackintosh that Haerewa was remorseful and that he was "very, very sorry for his actions", had written a letter of remorse and that his actions "were out of character".

He also told the judge that Haerewa was willing to take any rehabilitation programmes while in prison.

Judge Mackintosh said that Haerewa's actions had caused extreme stress and anxiety for both the victim and her family and although he was remorseful, she said there was "no excuse" for his actions.

"You knew her father was going to be away and it was in the presence of young children," she said.