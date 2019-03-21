A Lower Hutt man found illegally with an assault rifle and a homemade Uzi-style weapon in his house has been sentenced to community detention.

Police carried out a search warrant at 41-year-old Avau Venu's home late last year and found "a number of items", including illegal weapons, Judge Craig Thompson said.

What the warrant was being executed for wasn't found, but police did uncover two weapons, including at AR15-style assault rifle in the garage, wrapped in a scarf.

"It wasn't in any way secure," Judge Thompson said in a sentencing indication in February.

Venu lived in the home with his family, which included children. He does not hold a firearms licence.

A homemade Uzi-style gun was found in one of the bedrooms, though it had been configured incorrectly so would have been unable to fire without adjustments.

Venu appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this afternoon for sentencing on two counts of illegal possession of guns.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing firearms unlawfully, and one count of possessing ammunition.

Defence lawyer Bryan Yeoman said Venu was a keen hunter and fisherman, and used the guns for hunting purposes.

He said Venu attended a vigil for victims of the Christchurch shootings recently and had sought ways to support those affected, and wanted the court to know that this was his character.

"He doesn't want ill harm to anyone, certainly out of the possession of firearms."

Judge Thompson made note of last week's terror attack in his sentencing remarks.

"There have, of course, been events that concern firearms between then and now. All of that has nothing to do with you, I accept that. It does emphasise a concern about firearms and that's all that needs to be said."

He sentenced Venu to six months of community detention and ordered the guns and ammunition be destroyed.