A Syrian teenager who survived the Al Noor Mosque shooting today wishes he could trade places with his dead father and brother.

Zaid Mustafa, 14, saw his beloved elder brother Hamza, 16, shot in the hip area by the rampaging gunman last Friday.

They were fleeing the mosque with others when bullets struck Hamza in the hip. It caused Zaid to jump and he was then shot in the leg.

Zaid Mustafa, 14, and his mother Salwa, during their emotional media conference in Christchurch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He lay and begged for help as the gunman continued to massacre Friday worshippers.

His brother Hamza tried to phone his mother Salwa.

Both brothers didn't know that their father Khaled Mustafa, 44, had been shot dead.

Today, while recovering in a wheelchair Zaid, who came to New Zealand last year with his family as refugees from a town outside Damascus in war-torn Syria via Jordan, gave an emotional account of what happened last Friday.

The Cashmere High School pupil had gone with his father, brother, and a family friend to prayer at Al Noor Mosque.

When the shooting started, he thought there was something wrong with the mosque sound system.

But then someone said there was shooting.

Christchurch dead Hamza Mustafa, son of Khaled Mustafa. Photo / Facebook

A fellow worshipper had broken a window to flee and they joined scores of fellow Muslims to try and run to safety.

As they ran, the gunman came behind them and was firing at them.

While he lay bleeding, there was no sound from his brother.

Policemen came and rushed him to hospital on a stretcher. He was later told that his loved ones had died.

They were laid to rest yesterday.

Now, Zaid said he was feeling so sad that he feels that if his brother and father were alive "it would be better".

He was very close to his older brother. They did everything together.

His father showed him how to be strong and good.

Christchurch dead Khaled Mustafa, Syrian refugee killed in the Christchurch mosque shooting. Photo / Facebook

Salwa Mustafa said her husband was a wonderful father and husband, sensitive and caring.

"And we've lost him now."

Salwa hoped that the terror attacks would help change outlooks towards Muslims.

"We are not terrorists," she said.

"People say Muslims are terrorists and the whole world saw who was the terrorist.

"Muslims are people of love – not terrorists. I hope the whole world can now see the reality of Islam."