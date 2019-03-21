Boxing star Anthony Mundine has made a personal visit to those recovering from the Christchurch terror attack in hospital.

The former rugby league football player shared his visit on Facebook.

"I'm honoured to be visiting these beautiful brothers and sisters who survived the horrific atrocities in Christchurch," he posted.

"May Allah give them the strength to get through this terrible experience and heal their pain.

"They are all amazing and very brave humans.

"Please keep them in your prayers."

On the day of the attack, which killed 50 people, Mundine posted on Facebook that he was disturbed and saddened by the terrorist act.