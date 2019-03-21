A Kaitaia woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from a national disability support charity will have to wait longer to learn her fate.

Toddy Shepherd appeared for trial before Judge Deidre Orchard in the Kaitaia District Court last year charged with six representative counts of theft by a person in a special relationship, and one of obtaining by deception.

The charges, involving just over $103,000, relate to alleged offending between 2012 and 2015 while she worked for CCS Disability Action as Honongo Rawhiti regional manager.

Judge Orchard was to have released her decision in Kaitaia District court on Thursday but the decision was not completed yet. Judge Orchard set a nominal date of April 26 for the decision to be released electronically.

Advertisement

The alleged offending was from elsewhere in the country and two years before being employed in her current role as academy director for the Sweet As trade training course run by Kaitaia's He Korowai Trust. She was charged after being employed by the trust.

Shepherd is now listed as the deputy CEO of He Korowai Trust on the trust's website.