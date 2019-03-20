One person suffered burns after a fire broke out in the basement of the New Zealand International Convention Centre construction site at SkyCity, in Auckland.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Hobson St at 12.07pm.

Workers were evacuated to the other side of the road away from the site.

"It was a small fire in the basement, it's out now and one patient got burns to their legs," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Advertisement

There were still three crews at the scene dampening down the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

St John said they treated one patient and took them to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.