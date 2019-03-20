A man accused of the murder of a four-week-old girl in Kaitaia has been remanded in custody and had his interim name suppression continued until his next appearance.

The man, aged 23, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei via Audio Visual Link today charged with murder of the baby girl at a home in Kaitaia on February 19.

The man is also charged with assaulting a one-year-old child in Manurewa between December 1 and January 16.

Justice Kit Toogood remanded the man in custody to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on May 30 fora case review. A trial date has been set down for May 30, 2020.

Advertisement

Justice Toogood also made an order suppressing the names of the children involved in the charges at least until the man's next appearance.

The girl died in Kaitaia on February 19, with police reporting her death was not accidental.

Results from a post-mortem indicated she suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain. There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.