A foreigner has shared a heartfelt message revealing how world leaders should follow Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's footsteps after the Christchurch terror attack.

A Pakistani living in the United States praised Kiwis on Reddit, as well as saying how New Zealanders should "treasure her" for how she has dealt with the mosques' tragedy in which 50 people died.

"I cannot say enough on how much in awe I am of the character of the nation of New Zealand, and I don't think I have many words of praise that haven't been used before.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to representatives of the Muslim community. Photo / AP

"But I am not here to talk about that just now. I am here to discuss the one person leading your nation in these dark times. It is often said that nations can be judged by the ones they choose, and if these past few days are any measure to go by, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has done your country proud on so many levels, it is hard not to be a fan.

"Full disclaimer, I'm a complete stranger to the New Zealand politics, and the only thing I knew about PM Ardern before this was the fact that she is only the second woman in history to give birth while in the top office [the first being our own former Pakistani Prime Minister, the late Benazir Bhutto].

"But today, I know she is a role model for all current and future leaders of the world. All the 'hard' men and women, and 'statesmen" pale in comparison - countries have faced such tragedies before, but most of these 'leaders' failed their people, politicised the tragedies, and left their people afraid, insecure and unprotected.

"I have hope today in a world that otherwise gives you very little of it, and I want to believe in a world where those of the likes of Jacinda Ardern will be the ones running it."

The Pakistani then wrote about a line in a poem in the Urdu language that has become a part of the Pakistani dream.

"'Riyasat hougee maa ke jaisi, Har shehri se pyaar karey gi' meaning the 'State will be like a mother to all, it will love all of its citizens equally'.

"Pakistan is far from achieving that, and I can't say it's true for the US either or most states of the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs and consoles a student during a high school visit in Christchurch. Photo / AP

"The government of New Zealand, however, is showing us what such governance might actually look like. Jacinda Ardern is an inspiration for everyone. Treasure her. And do pray that we achieve such standards of leadership in other parts of the world too someday - that is a world we would all want to live in.

"New Zealand is one great nation, and it will move past these dark times, of that we know. But one thing the world will never forget is how your entire country came together in the face of such an adversity, and how those at the helm did not let anyone down.

"Our prayers will forever be with you all.

"Thank you. Whakawhetai [heartfelt thanks].

"God bless you."

On the night of the terror attack, Ardern revealed in a speech what she believes our country values are.

"We were not a target because we are a safe harbour for those who hate. We were not chosen for this act of violence because we condone racism, because we're an enclave for extremism, we were chosen for the very fact that we are none of these things.

"Because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those that share our values, a refuge for those who need it. And those values, I can assure you, will not and cannot be shaken by this attack."