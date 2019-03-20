New Zealand continues to mourn the 50 Muslims killed following a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon.

A number of vigils and remembrance services are being planned following the attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

In the coming days, a number of official and informal events will be held throughout the country to pay respects to those affected by the shooting.

They include:

• Wellington Civic Square, Wellington, Thursday 6pm-8.30pm.

Hosted by Victoria University's branch of Amnesty International, over 2000 people are expected to attend a vigil in Wellington.

Members of the public are asked to stand in solidarity with the victims' families and the country's Muslim community.

"We stand against hate, light a candle," the event said.

Thousands attend a vigil at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Sunday evening. Photo / Getty Images

• Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Thursday 7pm.

Organised by the Dunedin City Council and Otago University Amnesty International Group, the public will be provided free transport to the event.

Doors at the stadium open from 6pm and people are asked to arrive promptly to ensure the vigil starts on time.

"Please join us tomorrow evening to share our grief, offer support and demonstrate what a caring and inclusive community Dunedin is," Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull said.

"We understand that thousands of students, and many other members of our community, are planning to attend the vigil. It's wonderful to know so many people want to express their love and support together in one place."

• Nationwide, Friday.

A two-minute silence will be held on Friday to commemorate the one-week anniversary of last week's massacre in Christchurch.

Two minutes' silence was chosen over the usual one minute because of the magnitude of the tragedy; a two-minute silence also took place to commemorate the Pike River explosions in 2010.

The Department of Internal Affairs is yet to announce what time the two-minute silence will take place.

People lay flowers and spend time at the wall of flowers at Christchurch's Botanic Gardens. Photo / Getty Images

• Auckland Domain, Auckland, Friday 6pm-7pm.

Due to an influx of interest, this remembrance event has been moved to the Auckland Domain with over 4400 indicating they will attend on the Facebook event.

The vigil was originally planned to take place at Aotea Square, however, in case of a turnout similar to that at the Basin Reserve the location has changed.

"We are shocked and in grief watching the news reporting on the Christchurch shooting come in," the event's description said.

"On Friday we will gather to remember the precious lives unjustly taken from us, and in total rejection of Islamophobia and violence."

• North Hagley Park, Christchurch, Saturday 10am.

A march will take place through Christchurch city starting at North Hagley Park, with nearly 2500 indicating on Facebook they will take part in the event.

Participants are asked to wear bright coloured clothing to symbolise the "powerful optimism and hope that our city holds for the future."

• North Hagley Park, Christchurch, Sunday 5pm-7pm.

Called "Remember those who lost their lives 15-3-19", nearly 9000 people have indicated they will attend the public vigil at North Hagley Park on Sunday night.

According to the Facebook event, the vigil's description simply said the event is to "show that hate can't divide us".