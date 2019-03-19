A person is in a critical condition after a crash near Matamata.

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 27 and Kereone Rd about 11.35am today after reports of a car and a truck and trailer unit colliding.

Part of State Highway 27 is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Diversions are in place at Maungakawa Rd for southbound traffic, and at Walton Rd for vehicles travelling north.

Motorists are being asked to expect delays, and avoid the area if possible.

The serious crash unit is investigating.