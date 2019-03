Metal debris scattered along Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Princes St off-ramp is causing delays to motorists.

The incident blocked traffic in the southbound lane.

Footage of the motorway shows cars and trucks travelling slowly as they try to avoid the debris blocking the southbound lanes.

NZTA is warning congestion is building quickly and urges people to avoid the area until road can be cleared.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - DEBRIS / DELAYS - 1:40PM

A significant spillage of metal debris is blocking lanes SOUTHBOUND after the Princes St off-ramp. Congestion is building quickly. Please avoid this route until clear-up can be completed: https://t.co/ZYXAJKYJxo ^TP pic.twitter.com/2LMfi8FWwr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 19, 2019

UPDATE 2:00PM

Two lanes have now been cleared & reopened with the left lane still blocked while clean-up is completed. Expect delays southbound from Ellerslie-Penrose. ^TP

https://t.co/KAqFhwCnMk — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 19, 2019

