"Why are we wasting time?"

Standing outside his family's dairy of 31 years in Hornby, Zahid Ismail made a public plea to authorities to release the body of his slain twin Junaid Ismail.

On Friday, he had stood outside the Al Noor Mosque desperately showing police a photo of his brother on a cellphone.

Zahid Ismail knew his brother had been in the mosque during the mass shooting.

Now is he pleading to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for Junaid Ismail to be returned to his grieving family.

Zahid Ismail said his twin Junaid Ismail, pictured, was the "better brother". Photo supplied

"They still haven't released Junaid," he said.

"If it was your brother, your twin brother, how you would be feeling is exactly how I am feeling."

The pair were close, with Zahid Ismail telling the Herald Junaid was the better brother.

Junaid Ismail leaves a wife and three children.

"I want Junaid brought back to my family because that's the only thing I can influence right now," Zahid Ismail said.

He wanted to drive down to the mortuary now and identify his brother immediately.

"I want to tell that Coroner, yes I can verify for you that this is Junaid Ismail my brother.

"What else do you need to verify a person?"

How would a stranger from the North Island make that identification sooner than Junaid

Ismail's own brother, Zahid Ismail asked.

"Please, I can verify."