Mohsin Al-Harbi is the only victim of the Christchurch mosque shootings who survived the initial attack but later died in hospital.

He was one of the 50 killed in the mosque shootings on Friday. Fifty other people were injured in the massacre at the Deans Ave and Linwood Ave mosques.

His wife Manal was so distressed as she frantically searched for him, she collapsed and had a heart attack. She was in a critical condition as of Monday morning.

Mohsin Al-Harbi was a "real character", according to his former colleagues. Photo / supplied

Doctors worked urgently to save Al-Harbi but he died eight hours after being rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

"We accept his destiny and Allah's will," his son, Feras Al-Harbi, told Arab News

"I'm grateful and thankful to Allah in all situations and circumstances."

Mohsin Al-Harbi, originally from Saudi, lived in New Zealand for 25 years and worked in water desalination.

Showerwell Home Products, where he worked, paid tribute to their former colleague.

"Rest In Peace Mohsin Al-Harbi," the company posted on Facebook.

"Mohsin was a former team member who was known as a born salesman, a real character and a kind and caring kiwi," it said.

Feras Al-Harbi said his father was a good man - a devout Muslim who was also a part-time imam and sometimes gave the Friday sermon.

"My father lived a full life. It was a good life."

Jordanian media said Moshin Al-Harbi's brother-in-law, Bader Dukhan, was called to the hospital to identify his remains.

"I then found out what happened with my sister (Manal). She's in a critical condition at the moment after her heart attack."

A student who knew Mohsin Al-Harbi, Moshari Sa'ad, told Arab News of his kindness.

"Last January, I visited the mosque in southern New Zealand. It is considered one of the most important mosques there with the vast social activities it holds," he wrote on social media.

"One day, at 10am in the middle of the week, I found Uncle Mohsin with his sleeves rolled up and in sweatpants sweeping the mosque himself. He smiled and welcomed me warmly."