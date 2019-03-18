Youssef Abu Kwaik was alerted to the Christchurch terrorist attack while strolling through his Facebook newsfeed.

It didn't take him long to realise his brother Osama Abu Kwaik was likely at Friday prayers at his local mosque, which turned out to be Al Noor on Deans Ave.

He thought to himself there wouldn't be too many mosques in Christchurch and the likelihood of his brother being caught up in the attack was high.

Kwaik picked up his phone and tried to call his brother but it was shut off. He left messages urging Osama to call back as soon as possible.

Osama never returned any calls.

"I called his wife and she told me she hasn't been in contact and she could not reach him either," Kwaik told the Herald.

"That's pretty much where a night of hell started for us."

A student pays his respects at a park outside the Al Noor Mosque. Photo / AP

Kwaik lives in California but Osama lived in Christchurch with his young family, a wife and three children, after immigrating to New Zealand from Egypt.

Stranded on the other side of the world, Kwaik was in constant contact with Osama's wife and his three sisters and mother and father.

The family spent Friday night (NZ time) praying Osama would be fine or injured and unable to answer his phone.

However, the next day the news came through. Osama had died in the terrorist attack.

"The imam of the mosque tried to identify the victims and he was able to identify my brother in the first half an hour or so," Kwaik said.

"I lost a brother ... [he] was killed in a hate crime, a terrorist hate crime."

Kwaik had to share the devastating news Osama had died with each of his family members individually.

Flowers and messages of support and love placed at the police cordon in Deans Ave, Christchurch. Photo / Michael Craig

Born in 1981, Osama - whose family are of Palestinian origin - grew up in Egypt and studied in Cairo, eventually earning a masters of engineering.

He later became a project manager but when the Egyptian Government ordered all companies to let go of Palestinian and Syrian workers he was without a job.

After that, Kwaik said, Osama spent two years working in a low-paid job unrelated to his original field of work before deciding to emigrate.

Using his entire savings, Osama paid for his family to move to New Zealand, somewhere he would begin to love.

"He told his wife last week he loved New Zealand so much he wanted to live, die and be buried in it," Kwaik said.

"He also wants his children to grow up in [New Zealand], so they will grow up here so we will carry out his wish.

Osama Abu Kwaik. Photo / Supplied

"New Zealand's reaction is adorable and it represents and tells me why my brother loved this country, why he wanted to live and die in it."

On Sunday, it was announced the official death toll of Friday's terrorist attack on two of Christchurch's city mosques had reached 50 people.

After the attack, Kwaik wanted to relay the message of not letting hate speech or actions become part of New Zealand's everyday norm.

"Don't let hate spread, if you hear hate being spoken out, stop it at the root, it's not only that you stand by and listen," he said.

"Terrorism does not belong to a specific religion. You have to stop hate, take action and be active, don't let it spread."