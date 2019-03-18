Married with children, Ali, originally from Pakistan, was an expert software engineer who worked for Intergen.

In a post on LinkedIn, Intergen chief executive Simon Bright wrote: "I am very sad to share with you that our highly respected and much loved colleague Syed Ali has lost his life in the terrorist attack which took place on Friday at Masjid Al Noor, a Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch.

"My deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Syed's family, his wife Amna and their children, his friends and co-workers.

Computer expert Syed Ali has a wife and children. Photo / Supplied

"I'm finding it hard to comprehend why anyone would want to take this kind of action and I stand with the rest of our nation and the world in expressing my sadness and repulsion at such a senseless act.

"At Intergen, we are proud of our cultural diversity. We hold dear our values of acceptance, tolerance and openness. I am proud to be working in a company where people care and stand against hatred of any kind.

"My thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this tragic attack. Our hearts are with each of you, your families and your friends."

In a separate LinkedIn post, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella wrote: "Hate and violence have no place in our society. We mourn all the victims of the horrific attack in New Zealand including Atta Elayyan and Syed Jahandad Ali, who were part of our Microsoft MVP and partner communities. Our hearts are with the victims' families and loved ones."