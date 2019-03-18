Police have determined a threat made by a passenger at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal was a misunderstanding and the issue has been resolved.

Emergency services were called to the airport around 4.50pm after the passenger reportedly made a bomb threat.

A spokeswoman earlier told the Herald they were responding "to a report of a threat being made by a passenger of a plane at the domestic terminal at Auckland Airport".

However, in a statement, police said they had spoken to the passenger and the incident was resolved.

Advertisement

"Police have since spoken to the passenger and it appears the incident was a misunderstanding," the statement said.

"Police are confident there is no threat to the public and the matter has been resolved. No one was evacuated."

Earlier, an Auckland Airport spokeswoman told the Herald: "Operations have not been impacted. The matter is currently being handled by police."

Police are no longer in attendance the statement said.